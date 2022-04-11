Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

