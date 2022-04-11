Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BNGO opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

