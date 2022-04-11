BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.18.

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.21. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,670,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

