BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.18.
Shares of BNTX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.21. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,670,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.