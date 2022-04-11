BitBall Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,197.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $4,197.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.53 or 0.99860964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

