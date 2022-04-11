BitTorrent Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $14,075.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00209692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007371 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005394 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002347 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

