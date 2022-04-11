Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Black Diamond Group stock remained flat at $$3.69 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

