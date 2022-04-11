Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Black Diamond Group stock remained flat at $$3.69 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
