Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$290.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$547,110.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

