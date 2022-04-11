BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.40 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the period.

