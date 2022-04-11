BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BHK opened at $12.73 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

