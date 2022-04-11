BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BOE opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.82.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.