BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

