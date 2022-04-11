BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
BLW stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period.
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.