BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BLW stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.