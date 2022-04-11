BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $11.44 on Monday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

