BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BTA opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

