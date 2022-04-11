BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MUA opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.