Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $23.05 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.
In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.