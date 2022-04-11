Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $23.05 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.