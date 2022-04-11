BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
