BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $12.07 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

