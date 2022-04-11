BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $950.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $924.94.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $736.10 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $750.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $844.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.