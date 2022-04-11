BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

