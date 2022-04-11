Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Increased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BXMT opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

