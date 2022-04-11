Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $186.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Blackstone stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

