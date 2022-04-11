Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 11,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 3.50. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.