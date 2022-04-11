Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BVH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

