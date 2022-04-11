Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

