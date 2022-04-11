BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of BMTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. 45,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.16. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07.
BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
