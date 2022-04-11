BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. 45,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.16. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.