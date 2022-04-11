BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $6.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

APTX stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

