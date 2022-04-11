BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

AXL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.89 million, a PE ratio of 230.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

