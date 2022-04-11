BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Lowered to €61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,513. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

