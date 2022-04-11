Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $108.18. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

