Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Downgraded by Danske

Danske cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

