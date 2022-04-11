Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

BRLXF traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.00.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

