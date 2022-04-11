BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $105,595,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

