Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 212,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

