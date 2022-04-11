Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Douglas A. Pepper Buys 175,169 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,401,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.