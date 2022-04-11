Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

