Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 610,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.