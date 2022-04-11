Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.