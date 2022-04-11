Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $160.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.