Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $96,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.69. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,144. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

