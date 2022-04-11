Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 696,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.