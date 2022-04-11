Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,221.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,953.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,908.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $94,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.