Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.96). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 7,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Celsion has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

