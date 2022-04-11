Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Cohu posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 8,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

