Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
CNM stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Core & Main (Get Rating)
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.
