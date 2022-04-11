Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) will post $8.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GP shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,244. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

