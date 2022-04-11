Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,980 shares of company stock worth $3,400,778. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

