Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $327.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $203.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

