Brokerages Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.47. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The company has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MVB Financial by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

