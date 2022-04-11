Brokerages Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.47. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The company has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MVB Financial by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.