Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Post -$1.73 EPS

Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 976,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,375,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

